COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday afternoon, Governor Henry McMaster announced he would be lifting restrictions on close contact businesses and athletic facilities, like gyms, next week.

The restrictions will be lifted Monday, May 18.

Deacon Moses Felder has been running Hill's Barber Shop across from his church for 51 years. He says he's never been closed like this.

“This is the first time in my life that I have seen anything like this, pandemic like this, or anything I had to close my shop that long,” Felder said over the phone on Monday night.

Felder says his three employees, whom have worked with him for years, have found odd jobs to make money. In the meantime, Felder said business costs are piling up along with personal.

But, even after the Governor announced businesses like his can reopen next week, he's not sure he'll do it yet.

“I know it's a financial drain on my place of business, and I know a lot of my customers would like to get a haircut and everything and all that, but I think safety is more important than sometimes trying to make a few dollars,” Felder said.

Hill’s Barber Shop, which is normally closed on Sunday and Mondays, will have to decide May 19th.

Felder said he'll talk with his employees before making the decision but remains concerned customers will feel confident coming back.

Over in Five Points, Saluda's owner Steven Cook said demand exists for his restaurant and they spent the weekend with full tables outside on the patio.

He used a reservation and limited tables system to reopen outdoor seating last week.

“I thought it was better to put the tables in-between versus the wide open space-- so it almost feels like you have a barrier between you and the next table. It's worked out really well, I've been asking our guests constantly, if they feel comfortable? Is there anything they would like to see? And everybody's just very happy to be out honestly right now,” Cook said.

Cook said they never closed. Saluda’s transitioned to take out orders, which Cook said lost money, but then opened outdoor seating after the Governor lifted some restrictions last week.

Monday, they were able to open limited indoor seating.

Cook said they’ve taken several precautions to reopen and are following the state’s guidelines:

Wait staff can choose to wear masks, or at the request of their customers.

Almost everyone in the back of the restaurant is wearing masks, according to Cook.

Temperatures are taken every few days, but Cook said it’s a hard thing to track due to potential asymptomatic carriers.

Employees are told to stay home if they don't feel well.

Tables, menus, and chairs are wiped down.

Saluda’s is accepting reservations only and turning away walk-in customers.

Even taking those precautions, Cook said he understood reopening, or being a customer, is a personal decision.

“That's a risk that people are going to have to decide whether it's something they want to do or not. And older folks, folks that have pre-existing conditions that might make them more susceptible to the virus, should probably not venture out. I definitely encourage anyone who's not comfortable, there's no need to rush back out,” Cook added.

Most of Saluda’s staff came back, but a few college students had moved back home or were otherwise unavailable, according to Cook.

Salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, nail salons, massage parlors, yoga studios, gyms, public and commercial pools, and some other businesses can reopen next week.

