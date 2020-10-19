The first day to apply for SC Cares grants didn't go smoothly

Many say they couldn't log on to the website to apply for the money.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first day for small and minority business and nonprofit organizations to apply for some SC Cares Act grants did not go smoothly after many say they were not able to access the online application.

Monday, October 19, was the first day small and minority businesses and nonprofits could apply for grants meant to provide relief to those affected by the coronavirus. However, things didn't go smoothly at first, with many saying they couldn't log on to the government website to sign up for the money.

"I decided I was going to be up 12:00 a.m. to log in," said Underground Connection owner, Billie King. "When I did at 12:05 a.m., the application was not live."

For King, that plan didn't work at all.

"I was ecstatic it was open, but when I tried to process it, the application said it reached capacity once I got to the end," said King.

The program the small business owner was trying to access was announced last Friday by Governor Henry McMaster. This is federal CARES Act money, and the State of South Carolina was allowed to determine how it was spent.

The state created a grant program for small businesses and nonprofits financially hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program window opened today, but the website to start the application process was not working.

News 19 reached out to the SC Cares Help Desk today to ask why people couldn't access the application.

The operator said there was a technical issue and that nonprofits and small business owners looking to apply for the grant have two other options -- either call the help desk, and they will create a ticket for an application request or email them at SCCares@admin.sc.gov.

"Who would know that?" King asked. "You think it's something that you did, or the application is no longer valid, or you think because it's a first-served basis. Now you're in a position that you missed the window because you didn't get up in time."

"We need help! We've had to close our doors, and we rely on being open," King explained. "A lot of businesses are struggling."

The link for the application is now live and working correctly. The deadline to apply is November 1st.