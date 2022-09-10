Columbia church, non-profit working to support those impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona

A Columbia pastor's family and friends are among those impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona in the Caribbean.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday was a time for music and culture as congregants with Centro Cristiano Cristo Reina Church joined the community in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

Pastor Manuel Alvarez says the celebration comes at a challenging time as islands like Cuba and Puerto Rico join other areas recovering from Hurricanes Ian and Fiona.

"We have different nations represented in our congregation," Alvarez said by translator. "Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, and Cuba."

His wife Julia Martin's brother lives in Cuba along with some of their friends.

"I always ask them, 'How are they,'" Martin said by translator. "If they're still suffering of the lack of electricity. For them it's very difficult."

Many Cubans are still without power, water and basic goods more than a week after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of the country.

"The loss that they had is very difficult for all Cubans," Alvarez added, "The lack of food, medication, and all basic necessities."

He said their church is planning an offering in support.

Nonprofit Latino Communications is also working to help, after 10s of thousands were left without power in Puerto Rico.

"We're partnering with local restaurants and other nonprofits and for profit organizations around the state and particularly here in the Midlands that are trying to gather funding so that we can then purchase solar equipment," Latino Communication's Executive Director Tanya Rodriguez-Hodges said, "solar lights, solar generators, and get that over to the folks that need it in Puerto Rico."

As recovery continues, they're also turning to prayer.

"...all the nations together, so that we can pray," Martin said. "So, the lord can put his hand and pour blessing on our Cuban community. Our families that suffer."