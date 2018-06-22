Bamberg County, SC (WLTX) - A law enforcement officer in Denmark was arrested after allegedly sharing personal information.

Elton V. Shuler, the 49-year-old chief of the Denmark Technical College Campus Police and Security office, is charged with public official use or disclosure of confidential information.

Shuler shared records from the SC Department of Motor Vehicle, including license information, photograph and vehicle information, with those lacking the credentials to see them, according to a SLED report.

He was booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center.

