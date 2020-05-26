COLUMBIA, S.C. — State lawmakers are discussing ways to help the state's small businesses after the impact COVID-19 has had on the economy.

On Tuesday, they heard about ways they can help the state's minority small businesses.

The South Carolina House COVID-19 Small Business Regulatory Relief Committee met again to discuss ways to help non-profits and the state's minority small businesses.

Brenton Brown with the South Carolina Commission of Minority Affairs said they surveyed minority businesses across the state.

“First and foremost on their minds, of course, was access to adequate personal protective equipment. That was the number one response that we got as to their belief on the efficacy of opening during this time of uncertainty,” Brown said.

He continued, saying they also expressed concern about a lack of support from the state government for minority businesses, lack of public health documents and advice in languages other than English, and difficulties accessing the federal CARES Act funding for businesses.

“Because their banking institution did not have those existing relationships, they were turned down for those funds or the funds were exhausted before they had a chance to receive them,” Brown explained to the Committee when asked.

Brown suggested the state earmark some state funds for minority businesses and have formal accountability for how the state funds are distributed.

The committee, which has been meeting for the month of May, said they were finalizing the report of their recommendations and would hopefully be able to release it soon.

They do not plan to meet again before the report is released.