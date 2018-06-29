Charleston, SC (AP) - A congressional candidate in South Carolina seriously injured in a wreck last week has been moved out of the intensive care unit of a hospital.

A spokesman for 47-year-old Katie Arrington said in a news release Thursday night that Arrington was making good progress in physical therapy in a Charleston hospital.

The car Arrington was in was being driven by a friend, Jacqueline Goff, who was also seriously injured in a June 22 wreck.

The driver of the other car, 69-year-old Helen White, died from her injuries.

Arringon ousted First District Republican Rep. Mark Sanford in the June 12 primary.

Her Democratic opponent, Joe Cunningham, said Thursday he was resuming campaign activities. Cunningham said in a statement that he was thankful that Arrington is expected to make a full recovery.

