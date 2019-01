MANNING, S.C. — A correctional officer with the SCDC is facing assault charges after an alleged altercation with an inmate.

Charles Ramon Williams is charged with misconduct in office and assault/ assault and battery.

According to arrest warrants, Williams punched an inmate in the face at the Manning Correctional Institution on January 24.

Then, as he reportedly pushed the inmate onto a bench, the officer continued "striking him with a closed fist."