RIDGEVILLE, S.C. — A correctional officer in South Carolina is facing a sexual misconduct charge for an October 2018 incident.

According to a report, Michelle L. Graves engaged in sexual acts with in an inmate at at Lieber Correctional Institution on October 2, 2018.

Officials reportedly discovered videos of the alleged incident on a cell phone found in the inmate's cell.

Graves is charged with misconduct in office and first-degree sexual misconduct.