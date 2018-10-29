Columbia, SC (WLTX) — A female correctional officer in Dorchester County was arrested on multiple charges. Correctional Officer Ebonynisha Monique Casby was arrested for criminal conspiracy, misconduct in office, first degree sexual misconduct with an inmate, and unlawful carrying of a pistol at Lieber Correctional Institute.

The alleged incidents took place from May 2018 to Oct. 26 at the Ridgeville, SC, facility.

Canby's criminal conspiracy charge stems from furnishing, or attempting to furnish, an inmate identified as Darryl Fuller with contraband using a cell phone. The warrant reads that there is probable cause for this charge because Canby and Fuller were in a relationship. Proof of the relationship was contained on Canby's cell phone, prompting the charges of misconduct and sexual misconduct.

On the afternoon of Oct. 26, was observed unlawfully carrying her personal firearm, a Kel-Tech .25 caliber pistol, across the parking lot of Lieber Correctional Institute and into the intake room at LCI.

Canby had been employed with the South Carolina Department of Corrections for just six months and had received training at SCDC regarding personal weapons being transported on SCDC properties.

© 2018 WLTX