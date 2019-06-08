COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Corrections says one of their officers is facing charges after she had a relationship with an inmate

According to a news release, Chanel McClennahan is facing a charge of misconduct in office. She was working as a correctional officer at Evans Correctional in Bennettsville, SC.

An arrest warrant states that on July 3, McClennahan entered into a relationship with an inmate that was incarcerated. A search of a cell phone that was found in the inmate's cell revealed photos of McClennahan, some of which contained nudity. There were also several calls and messages between McClennahan's cell phone and the one found in the inmate's cell.