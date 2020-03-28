COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) says one its officers has tested postitive for the novel coronavirus.

On March 27, a correctional officer at Broad River Correctional Institution received a positive test result for the COVID-19 virus, according to officials.

Officials say the officer was last at work on March 17 and has been in self-isolation for 10 days. He will not return to work until a full recovery is documented.

The officer worked in a special-population housing unit with 16 inmates. Officials say all inmates were in single cells and are asymptomatic. The inmates are being quarantined and monitored in single cells for the next four days, which will complete the 14-day monitoring period.

A contact investigation is being conducted with guidance from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to determine whether staff members or other inmates were in close contact with this officer.

This is the first SCDC employee who has tested positive. No inmates are positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the infected officer did exactly what SCDC is asking all staff to do: stay home if they are sick and get tested if it’s recommended by their health care professional.

Throughout SCDC, only essential personnel are allowed entrance to institutions. Everyone who enters or leaves an institution has their temperature taken and is screened for symptoms.

Officials say offenders have soap and sanitizers to clean their rooms and living areas. They are continuing to have recreation time and education.