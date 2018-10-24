Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A corrections officer is in custody after he allegedly attempted to bring contraband into a South Carolina prison.

William Shaquille Suggs is charged with furnishing or attempt to furnish prisoner, misconduct in office, possession of other substance in Schedule I,II,III or flunitrazepam or with intent to distribute and possession of 15 dosage units of MDMA or ecstasy.

Suggs concealed 40 Oxycodone pills and 65 ecstasy pills in his groin attempting to smuggle them into Evans Correctional Institution on October 23, according to the SCDC. Along with the pills, officers found 19 cigarettes and a lighter.

About 451 grams of synthetic marijuana were also found inside his car in two vacuum sealed bags and two packages wrapped in electrical tape.

