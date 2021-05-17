S.C. county could cut money from group over naked statues

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Officials in South Carolina’s most populous county may cut money to a community group after complaints about an art exhibit of nude statues.
The Greenville County Council’s Finance Committee voted last week to strip $7,500 from the Hispanic Alliance of South Carolina. The full county council is supposed to consider the matter Tuesday.
The alliance is sponsoring the “Wings of the City” exhibit, which opened April 1. Most of the statues are outside in downtown Greenville’s Falls Park.
The city of Greenville is backing the exhibit, saying it’s drawing visitors and positive press. But some county officials and residents say the nudity is offensive.