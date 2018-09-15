Loris, SC (WBTW) - The bodies of a Loris couple were found inside their home Saturday afternoon after dying from carbon monoxide poisoning, the coroner's office reports.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard says the couple was found dead after using a generator inside their Loris home. The victims were identified as Mark Carter King, 63, and Debra Collins Rion, 61.

The coroner's office confirms the two died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator used in the home during the storm. King and Rion died at approximately 7:45 p.m. Friday night.

No further investigation is planned, confirms the coroner

