CHARLESTON, S.C. — Cutting down a dead tree. It was a routine job on a normal day, until some workers came across a few unexpected tree residents.

The tree was located behind Charleston County Sheriff's Office. It turns out the trunk was hollow, and inside were three baby squirrels.

"Sometimes, our deputies don't have to go far from the office to save a life. Or two. Or three," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The little rodents were immediately taken "into custody" and brought to the Charleston Veterinary Referral Center.

They will be bottle-fed at the center until they head over to the Keeper of the Wild, and eventually back into nature!