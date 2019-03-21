LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The person who was struck and killed by a train near Thursday morning has been identified.

Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as 59-year-old Kenneth Zeigler of Gaston.

The death happened around 9 a.m. Thursday morning at a set of tracks at Lois Lane and Chapel Road, which is near the town of South Congaree.

Fisher said Zeigler was walking on a railroad track when a train approached him from behind. She said the train tried to warn him with sounds, but Zeigler, who had been deaf since birth, did not react.