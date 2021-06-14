Hiring event at SCDJJ June 17 and June 24

SC Works Midlands will be hosting the events from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 and June 24 at 700 Taylor Street.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) is trying to fill juvenile corrections officer positions in the Columbia area.

SC Works Midlands will be hosting the events from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 and June 24 at 700 Taylor Street. All applicants must have an active and updated SC Works account before attending the event and should bring their driver's license and Social Security card or birth certificate to complete the necessary forms. To apply online, please use Job Order #1024472.

Salary ranges from $30,271 - $33,642 with one year corrections or law enforcement experience. Standard state benefits are offered for full-time positions.

DJJ will conduct reference checks, a background check and a DSS check following an applicant's interview, before an offer is made.