COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Education released the statewide school report cards and nearly 40 Midlands schools received excellent ratings.

Under state law, public schools are evaluated by a performance based accountability system. The goal is to improve teaching and learning in the state, giving students a strong academic foundation before college.

Each school in the state receives an overall rating of Excellent, Good, Average, Above Average, or Unsatisfactory.

The ratings reflect how well students perform on state and national tests, academic achievement, graduation rates, student safety, morale and more.

Here's a list of the schools that received an excellent rating in the Midlands:

Calhoun County Schools - Sandy Run Middle

Fairfield County Schools - Fairfield Magnet School, Kelly Miller Elementary

Kershaw County Schools - Bethune Elementary, Lugoff-Elgin Middle

Lexington District One - Lake Murray Elementary, Lexington High School, Meadow Glen Elementary, Midway Elementary, Red Bank Elementary, River Bluff High School

Lexington-Richland Five - Chapin High School, Chapin Middle, Dutch Fork High School, Dutch Fork Middle, Lake Murray Elementary, Spring Hill High School

Orangeburg Consolidated District Four - Lockett Elementary

Orangebug Consolidated District Five - OCSD5 High School for Health Professionals

Richland One Schools - Brennan Elementary, Brockman Elementary, Crayton Middle, Dreher High School, Rosewood Elementary, Satchel Ford Elementary

Richland Two Schools - Blythewood High School, Blythewood Middle, E.L. Wright Middle, Forest Lake Elementary, Lake Carolina Elementary Upper, Langford Elementary, Longleaf Middle, Muller Rd Middle, Summit Parkway Middle

Sumter County Schools - Hillcrest Middle

Newberry County Schools - Mid Carolina Middle, Prosperity-Rikard Elementary

A dozen schools in the Midlands that received an "Unsatisfactory" rating. That means that the school's performance failed to meet all of the standards of a "South Carolina graduate."

Those 12 schools with "Unsatisfactory" ratings are:

Fairfied County Schools - Fairfield Middle

Lexington School District Two - Cayce Elementary

Orangeburg Consolidated District Five - Bethune-Bowman Middle/High School

Richland One Schools - C.A. Johnson High School

Richland Two Schools - Richland Two Charter School

Newberry County Schools - Whitmire Community School

Sumter County Schools - Cherryvale Elementary, High Hills Elementary, Pocalla Springs Elementary, R.E. Davis College Preparatory, Willow Drive Elementary