COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies in Anderson County are asking for the public's help to find a missing man they say may be endangered.

Earl Goss, 70, was last seen on January 18 during an appointment at a facility on McGee Road. When his caretaker returned later that morning, Goss was nowhere to be found.

Goss was reported missing three days later, on January 21, from a boarding home on Glendale Road in Anderson. He reportedly has no relative in the area.

Deputies say Goss, who has a history of wandering off, is in an altered mental state and unaware of his location. He also doesn't have a cell phone, and is likely traveling on foot.

It's been about 12 days since Goss has taken required medication for a health condition, according to a report.

He is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall weighing 200 pounds with brown eye and gray hair, and was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, gray jacket, brown pants and shoes

Anyone with any information should contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-222-6667 or 864-260-4444.