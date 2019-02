PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A former detention officer in Pickens County is facing charges after he allegedly gave contraband to inmates.

Zachary Keith Blanton, 23, is charged with misconduct in office and furnishing contraband to prisoners.

According to a report, methamphetamine, cell phones and tobacco were all supplied to inmates at the Pickens County Detention Center between January 7 to February 6.

Blanton was booked at the Pickens County Detention Center.