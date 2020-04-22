COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 160 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and five additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,761 and those who have died to 140.

Three deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Berkeley (1), Clarendon (1), and Richland (1) counties. Two deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Spartanburg (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (4), Aiken (12), Anderson (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (1), Charleston (3), Clarendon (11), Darlington (7), Edgefield (4), Florence (15), Georgetown (2), Greenville (19), Greenwood (1), Horry (3), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Lexington (5), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), Orangeburg (2), Richland (34), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (8), Williamsburg (1), York (4)

Of the 4,608 total cases announced Tuesday, DHEC says seven have been determined upon collecting additional information to be residents of other states and have been assigned to those states.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 22, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 12,681 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,570 were positive and 11,111 were negative. A total of 43,111 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.

DHEC says its Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of Wednesday morning, DHEC says 5,029 hospital beds are available and 6,639 are in use, which is a 56.9% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

DHEC says evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else.

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease.

Other steps the public should take include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask while out in public

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Monitoring for symptoms

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.

Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.