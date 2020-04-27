COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 142 new cases of the novel coronavirus and three additional deaths were reported to DHEC.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,613 and those who have died to 177.

The deaths occurred in three elderly individuals from Clarendon (1), Florence (1), and Greenville (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (2), Aiken (3), Anderson (4), Beaufort (1), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (4), Darlington (3), Dillon (3), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (7), Greenville (44)*, Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (7), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (1), Laurens (6), Lee (4), Lexington (5), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Oconee (2), Pickens (4), Richland (5), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (4), York (5)

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

DHEC Provides Increase Access to Healthy Food Options for WIC Families

In response to demand for nutritious foods during the COVID-19 pandemic, DHEC is providing additional food items to South Carolina WIC participants. Beginning April 27, 2020, and until further notice, participants will have more purchasing options for milk, yogurt, fruits, and vegetables.

DHEC encourages South Carolina families who are experiencing loss of income related to COVID-19 to apply to our WIC program. Since March, more than 4,000 new participants have enrolled in South Carolina’s WIC program. To apply for WIC, call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

DHEC Conducting Cross Analysis of Death Certificates and Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

As part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to ensure that every South Carolinian who has died from COVID-19 is counted, DHEC says it is conducting a cross analysis of deaths reported directly by providers with deaths reported on death certificates. This action aligns with efforts currently underway by other states. DHEC says it continues to take steps to improve data quality and the reporting of COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths and will update the public as soon as the analysis is completed, which is anticipated for early next week.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 27, DHEC says its Public Health Laboratory has conducted 14,160 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,816 were positive and 12,344 were negative. A total of 52,145 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, DHEC says 4,824 hospital beds are available and 6,558 are in use, which is a 57.6% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

DHEC says evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else.

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease.

Other steps the public should take include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask while out in public

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Monitoring for symptoms

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.

Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*NOTE: A private laboratory submitted a month's history of positive test results for Greenville County residents to DHEC this weekend, causing a spike in new cases in the county. This will potentially continue to be reflected as elevated case counts for the next couple of days as DHEC verifies and confirms these cases for public reporting. DHEC has contacted this lab to explain that cases of COVID-19 are urgently reportable within 24 hours to DHEC to prevent this from recurring.