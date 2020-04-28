COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 123 new cases of the coronavirus and 15 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,735 and those who have died to 192.

14 of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Berkeley (1), Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Darlington (1), Greenville (2), Horry (3), Lancaster (1), Lee (1), Richland (2), and Sumter (1) counties. One death occurred in a middle-aged individual in Clarendon County

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (2), Allendale (2), Anderson (2), Barnwell (2), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (1), Charleston 4, Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (9), Darlington (3), Edgefield (1), Florence (5), Georgetown (1), Greenville (11), Greenwood (2), Horry (5), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (2), Laurens (2), Lee (3), Lexington (12), Marlboro (1), Orangeburg (4), Richland (24), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (5), Williamsburg (1), York (2) DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Additional Supplies to Help Expand COVID-19 Testing

DHEC says it is helping to expand COVID-19 testing capabilities for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 by deploying rapid-testing devices to rural areas.

The Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 rapid-response test recently received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to test specimens for COVID-19, and South Carolina received 15 of the devices from U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

DHEC deployed the devices to 15 health care facilities across the state last week. Today, the agency distributed additional testing supplies to those facilities. Click here for more information.

Updated Summary and Projections

DHEC on Tuesday provided an updated summary regarding cases confirmed to date as well as projections through May 16. On March 6, the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in South Carolina. The projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see almost 1,208 new cases per week by mid-May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 9,064 confirmed cases on May 16.

Updated Recovery Rate

Based on the available symptom onset data for 4,454 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, DHEC estimates that as of April 27, 76 percent of individuals have recovered from the illness and 24 percent remain ill. This estimate is updated on DHEC's website every Tuesday and Friday.

Updated Demographic Data

Tuesday's DHEC web update includes updated demographic data for positive cases and deaths related to COVID-19. Monitoring demographic information can help direct information and resources to high-risk populations and identify any disparities that need further investigation or focus.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 27, DHEC says its Public Health Laboratory has conducted 14,337 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,858 were positive and 12,479 were negative. A total of 53,133 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of Tuesday morning, DHEC says 4,582 hospital beds are available and 6,818 are utilized, which is a 59.8% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

DHEC says evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else.

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease.

Other steps the public should take include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask while out in public

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Monitoring for symptoms

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.

Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

