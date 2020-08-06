COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 542 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 14,800 and those who have died to 557.

Eleven deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Berkeley (1), Chesterfield (1), Dillon (1), Greenville (1), Horry (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (2), and Spartanburg (1) counties.

Two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Clarendon (1) and Kershaw (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (7), Aiken (4), Anderson (2), Beaufort (13), Berkeley (9), Calhoun (1), Charleston (38), Cherokee (1), Chester (8), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (1), Colleton (2), Darlington (2), Dillon (1), Dorchester (10), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (5), Florence (10), Georgetown (9), Greenville (116), Greenwood (11), Hampton (4), Horry (61), Jasper (1), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (3), Laurens (4), Lexington (48), Marion (1), Marlboro (5), McCormick (1), Newberry (2), Oconee (3), Orangeburg (19), Pickens (10), Richland (47), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (31), Sumter (12), Williamsburg (4), York (22)



Testing in South Carolina

As of Sunday, DHEC says a total of 253,262 tests have been conducted in the state by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs). DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

As South Carolina increases testing, DHEC says there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases. The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 6,262 and the percent positive was 8.7%.

When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.

More than 120 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of the agency's ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities.

Currently, there are 121 mobile testing events scheduled through July 2 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

There also are 169 permanent testing locations at health care facilities throughout the state. These testing sites can be found at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.



Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of Monday morning, 3,368 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,004 are in use, which is a 67.53% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,004 inpatient beds currently used, 507 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread

DHEC says evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else.

Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:



• Practicing social distancing

• Wearing a mask in public

• Avoiding group gatherings

• Regularly washing your hands

• Staying home if sick

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.