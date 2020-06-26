1,273 new virus cases, 1 new death in South Carolina

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 30,263, and confirmed deaths to 694.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Friday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 1,273 new confirmed cases and 1 additional confirmed death.

There were also 2 new probable cases. This brings the total number of people confirmed cases to 30,263, probable cases to 72, confirmed deaths to 694, and probable deaths to 2.

But DHEC also announced an alarming bit of data: there are currently 906 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. That is the highest number during the entire pandemic.

The confirmed death occurred in an elderly individual from Greenville County.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (1), Aiken (11), Anderson (16), Bamberg (2), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (30), Berkeley (40), Charleston (216), Cherokee (5), Chester (2), Chesterfield (6), Clarendon (17), Colleton (11), Darlington (10), Dillon (7), Dorchester (20), Florence (19), Georgetown (65), Greenville (187), Greenwood (3), Horry (82), Jasper (8), Kershaw (21), Lancaster (9), Laurens (28), Lee (8), Lexington (109), Marion (1), Marlboro (6), Newberry (7), Oconee (19), Orangeburg (29), Pickens (28), Richland (98), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (57), Sumter (42), Union (2), Williamsburg (6), York (40)

The number of new probable cases are listed below.

Greenville (2), Pickens (1)

Testing in South Carolina

Total tests in the state that would be reported out Friday will be provided on Saturday due to a database error, which has delayed data.

As of Thursday (June 25), a total of 370,794 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage.

DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individuals tested statewide on Thursday was 6,969 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 18.3%.

More than 55 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

Currently, DHEC has 57 mobile testing events scheduled through July 21, with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of Friday morning, 2,579 inpatient hospital beds were available and 7,885 were in use, which is a 75.35% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

Of the 7,885 inpatient beds currently used, 906 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread

Everyone is at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else.

Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.