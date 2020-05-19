COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Tuesday 137 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 8 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 9,056 and those who have died to 399.

Six of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Dillon (1), Greenville (4), and Lexington (1) counties. Two of these deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Cherokee (1) and Horry (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (1), Aiken (1), Anderson (6), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (1), Charleston (8), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (3), Darlington (8), Dillon (1), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (6), Florence (6), Greenville (31), Greenwood (1), Horry (7), Kershaw (1), Lee (4), Lexington (7), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (1), Richland (12), Spartanburg (4), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (3), York (5)

Recovery Rate:

DHEC also announced that the recovery rate for the virus in the state now stands at 85 percent. That's up 1 percent since the last data released five days ago.

DHEC Launches New COVID-19 Testing Site Locator Map

On Tuesday, DHEC launched a new testing site map that easily and clearly identifies COVID-19 testing sites around the state. Clicking on a testing site icon provides the facility name, address, hours of operation, contact phone number and additional details. Testing sites area also listed under the map for easy viewing. View the updated map at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

In addition, DHEC continues to update its list of mobile testing clinics as these events occur across the state. As of Tuesady, 51 mobile clinics have been held across the state. Currently, there are more than 50 mobile testing events scheduled through June 5 with new mobile clinics regularly added. Mobile testing clinic information is available at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Free DHEC Midlands Mobile Testing Clinics

May 22: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia (by appointment only, see below)

May 23: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia (by appointment only, see below)

May 29: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia (by appointment only, see below)

May 30: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia (by appointment only, see below)

*Kroger Health and Harris Teeter partner events are by appointment only. Individuals must schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing.

Updated Data, Demographics and Impacted Facilities List

Tuesday’s COVID-19 webpage updates includes new demographic data, a newly calculated recovery rate, a current list of nursing homes and similar facilities impacted by COVID-19, and more. While DHEC’s daily web updates include positive cases and deaths, hospital bed capacity, number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, testing numbers, confirmed and estimated cases by ZIP code, testing sites and more, the twice weekly updates include this additional information for the public.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of Tuesday morning, 3,292 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,046 are in use, which is a 68.16% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,046 inpatient beds currently used, 444 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of May 18, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 27,829 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 3,152 were positive and 24,677 were negative. A total of 135,063 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

As South Carolina increases testing, DHEC says there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases. The total number of tests performed statewide on Monday was 3,236 and the percent positive was 4.2%.

DHEC says when the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.

