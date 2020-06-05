COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 97 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 9 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,936 and those who have died to 305.

All of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Allendale (1), Charleston (1), Florence (2), Lexington (1), Richland (2), Williamsburg (1), and York (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Anderson (4), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (1), Berkeley (1), Charleston (1), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (11), Darlington (3), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (4), Florence (5), Georgetown (2), Greenville (5), Greenwood (4), Horry (2), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (3), Lee (1), Lexington (8), Orangeburg (1), Richland (14), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (6), York (2)

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Community Partnerships

DHEC says it is partnering with the S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) and the City of Columbia to better protect those who drive the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) buses, and the riders who rely on them for transportation. DHEC and SCDOT have provided The COMET with safety kits for drivers, 100 gallons of hand sanitizer, and signs for each bus that outline safety precautions riders should adhere to while on the bus. This is part of a pilot project aimed at increasing education around driver and passenger health and safety.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of Wednesday morning, 10,062 inpatient hospital beds 3,461 are available and 6,601 are in use, which is a 65.60% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,601 inpatient beds currently used, DHEC says 485 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of May 5, DHEC says its Public Health Laboratory has conducted 18,135 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,468 were positive and 15,667 were negative. A total of 77,482 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, DHEC says they hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

DHEC says evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else.

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease.

Other steps the public should take include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask while out in public

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Monitoring for symptoms

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.

Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

