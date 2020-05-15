COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Friday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 232 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and nine additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,407 and those who have died to 380.

Eight of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Cherokee (1), Clarendon (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (1), Pickens (1) and Sumter (3), counties. One of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual in Clarendon County (1).

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (1) Barnwell (2), Beaufort (4), Berkeley (2), Charleston (11), Chester (1), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (8), Colleton (7), Darlington (13), Dillon (2), Fairfield (12), Florence (18), Greenville (31), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (6), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (2), Laurens (7), Lee (4), Lexington (13), Marion (1), Marlboro (5), Oconee (1), Pickens (2), Richland (18), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (17), Sumter (13), Williamsburg (6), York (8)

Recovery rate

As of the latest data received on May 14, 84 percent of the patients who have who tested positive have recovered.

More than 50 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

On Thursday, DHEC partnered with Saluda Regional Medical Center for a free COVID-19 mobile testing clinic where 375 residents were tested, and 11 testing events are happening Friday around the state.

Currently, there are 58 mobile testing events scheduled through June 5 with new mobile clinics regularly added. To find a free testing event near you, visit www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

DHEC and SCHA Thank South Carolina Healthcare Heroes during National Hospital Week

DHEC and the South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) encourage all South Carolinians to recognize our state’s healthcare heroes during National Hospital Week, May 10-16. As hospitals continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, their skilled staff and healthcare professionals are working tirelessly to prevent the spread of the virus while providing critical care to our state’s COVID-19 patients.

South Carolina has 94 licensed hospitals staffed with nurses, doctors, practitioners, and a variety of staff members who provide essential medical care and services to patients. Read more about our state’s healthcare heroes here.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of Friday morning, DHEC says 3,405 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,970 are in use, which is a 67.18% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,970 inpatient beds currently used, 423 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of May 14, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 23,980 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,963 were positive and 21,017 were negative. A total of 109,616 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.

