COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 126 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 6 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,942 and those who have died to 391.

RELATED: Curve in Context: A look at the percent of positive COVID-19 cases in South Carolina

Four of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Lexington (1), and Williamsburg (1) counties. Two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Clarendon (1) and Florence (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (1), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (2), Charleston (3), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (4), Colleton (4), Darlington (4), Dillon (2), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (6), Florence (16), Greenville (20), Greenwood (2), Hampton (1), Horry (1), Jasper (1), Kershaw (5), Lee (6), Lexington (2), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (12), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (1), York (12)

RELATED: Moderna: Early COVID-19 vaccine results are encouraging

Percent Positive Test Trends Among Reported COVID-19 Cases

As South Carolina increases testing, DHEC says there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases. The total number of tests performed yesterday statewide was 4,187 and the percent positive was 3.0%.

When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.

Testing in South Carolina

As of May 17, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 27,275 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 3,110 were positive and 24,165 were negative.

A total of 131,559 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.

Recovery Rate:

DHEC has not updated the recovery rate since May 14, but at last check, it stood at 84 percent.

South Carolina on Track to Meet Goal of Testing Two Percent of Population

DHEC is working with community partners to enhance COVID-19 testing across the state as part of the agency’s statewide testing strategy. DHEC’s goal is to test two percent of the population or 110,000 South Carolinians per month. We are currently on track to meet this target by the end of the month. As of today, more than 60,000 tests have been conducted for the month of May.

RELATED: University of South Carolina makes major changes to fall semester due to COVID-19

More than 50 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of DHEC's ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners throughout the state to set up free mobile testing and popup clinics to bring testing to these communities.

Currently, there are more than 50 mobile testing events scheduled through June 5 with new mobile clinics regularly added. For additional mobile testing clinics around the state, visit DHEC’s mobile testing clinic webpage at www.scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Free DHEC Mobile Testing Clinics in the Midlands

May 22: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia (by appointment only, see below)

May 23: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia (by appointment only, see below)

May 29: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia (by appointment only, see below)

May 30: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia (by appointment only, see below)

*Kroger Health and Harris Teeter partner events are by appointment only. Individuals must schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of Monday morning, 3,792 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,481 are in use, which is a 63.09% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,481 inpatient beds currently used, 412 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

RELATED: Looking ahead: Which Midlands events are still a go?

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact-checking this week's coronavirus claims

RELATED: South Carolina woman beats COVID-19 after two months in hospital