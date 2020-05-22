COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Friday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 245 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 3 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 9,638 and those who have died to 419.

The three deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Spartanburg (2) and Jasper (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (5), Anderson (4), Beaufort (8), Berkeley (2), Charleston (16), Cherokee (1), Chester (3), Chesterfield (10), Clarendon (1), Colleton (2), Darlington (2), Dillon (8), Dorchester (6), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (3), Florence (11), Georgetown (1), Greenville (17), Greenwood (3), Hampton (1), Horry (26), Jasper (2), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (4), Lee (4), Lexington (10), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), McCormick (1), Newberry (8), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (6), Richland (28), Spartanburg (16), Sumter (8), Williamsburg (9), York (3)

Recovery Rate:

The recovery rate stands at 85 percent, based on the latest numbers made available by DHEC on May 21.

Testing in South Carolina

As of May 21, DHEC says a total of 154,746 total tests have been conducted in the state by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

More than 70 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of their ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities.

Currently, there are 74 mobile testing events scheduled through June 26 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

More than 140 Permanent Testing Sites across the State

In addition to the mobile testing events, there are currently 145 permanent testing locations at health care facilities throughout the state. Find a location near you – including address, hours of operation an additional details – at www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Community Outreach and Engagement Efforts

DHEC is partnering with Greenville Water and the City of Columbia to include DHEC’s COVID-19 testing locator, prevention messages and phone number for our Care Line in 272,000 customers’ utility bills.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of Friday morning, 3,267 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,084 are in use, which is a 68.44% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,084 inpatient beds currently used, 429 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

