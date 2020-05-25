COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 90 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and five additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 10,178 and those who have died to 440.

Four deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Darlington (1), Florence (1), and Lexington (1) counties. One death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Horry County.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (5), Bamberg (1), Charleston (5), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Darlington (1), Dillon (1), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (4), Georgetown (9), Greenville (19), Hampton (1), Horry (1), Lee (6), Lexington (5), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (3), Richland (7), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (5), York (4)

Testing in South Carolina

As of May 24, a total of 171,034 total tests have been conducted in the state by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs. DHEC says its Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

More than 50 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of DHEC's ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, the agency is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities.

Currently, there are 58 mobile testing events scheduled through June 26 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Upcoming free DHEC mobile testing clinics for May 26 and 27 include:

May 26: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The Technology Center, 3721 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg, SC 29118, partnership with Family Health Centers, Inc.





May 26: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Eutawville Community Center, 419 Porcher Avenue, Eutawville, SC 29048, partnership with Family Health Centers, Inc.





May 26: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Rowesville Community Center, 125 Oak St., Rowesville, SC 29133, partnership with Family Health Centers, Inc.





May 27: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The Technology Center, 3721 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg, SC 29118, partnership with Family Health Centers, Inc.





May 27: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Joe Miller Park, 700 Harlin Street, Elloree, SC 29047, SC 29118, partnership with Family Health Centers, Inc.





May 27: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North, SC 29112, partnership with Family Health Centers, Inc.

Additionally, there are currently 145 permanent testing locations at health care facilities throughout the state. These testing sites can be found at www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

