COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, the S.C. Department of Health and Evironmental Control (DHEC) announced 253 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 6 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 10,416 and those who have died to 446.

Four deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Fairfield (1), Florence (1), Greenville (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties,

Two deaths occurred in young adults in Greenville (1) and Lexington (1) counties. Both young adults had underlying health conditions.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (3), Anderson (3), Beaufort (9), Berkeley (1), Calhoun (1), Charleston (8), Cherokee (3), Chester (3), Chesterfield (9), Clarendon (2), Colleton (2), Darlington (8), Dillon (4), Dorchester (1), Florence (7), Georgetown (2), Greenville (46), Greenwood (10), Horry (5), Jasper (1), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (1), Laurens (1), Lee (9), Lexington (14), Marion (1), Marlboro (5), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (10), Pickens (3), Richland (21), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (36), Sumter (1), Union (3), Williamsburg (5), York (6)

New Chronic Conditions Data Part of COVID-19 Webpage Update

DHEC's COVID-19 webpage now includes new information about the virus’s association with chronic health conditions, also referred to as underlying health conditions.

This data provides a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and 14 commonly seen chronic illnesses (such as heart disease, diabetes, asthma, kidney disease and others) of both positive cases and those who have died.

Individuals with certain underlying conditions are at higher risk for experiencing severe illness or death from the COVID-19.

Updated Data, Demographics and Impacted Facilities List

DHEC's website also includes updated new demographic data, a newly calculated recovery rate, a current list of nursing homes and similar facilities impacted by COVID-19, and more.

While DHEC’s daily web updates include positive cases and deaths, hospital bed capacity, number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, testing numbers, confirmed and estimated cases by ZIP code, testing sites and more, the twice weekly updates include this additional information for the public.

