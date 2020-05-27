COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 207 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 10,623 and those who have died to 466.

The deaths occurred in 17 elderly individuals from Beaufort (1), Charleston (1), Colleton (2), Darlington (1), Fairfield (3), Florence (1), Horry (2), Lee (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (3), and Spartanburg (1) counties, and three middle-aged individuals from Beaufort (1), Colleton (1), and Lee (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (3), Anderson (1), Beaufort (5), Charleston (11), Chester (4), Chesterfield (8), Clarendon (3), Darlington (4), Dillon (3), Dorchester (8), Fairfield (3), Florence (9), Greenville (21), Greenwood (12), Horry (10), Kershaw (7), Lee (1), Lancaster (2), Lexington (9), Marion (1), Marlboro (11), Newberry (1), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (9), Pickens (1), Richland (17), Spartanburg (16), Sumter (11), Williamsburg (4), Union (1), York (10)

Testing in South Carolina

As of May 26, a total of 181,154 total tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs). The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

On Tuesday, the monthly goal of testing 110,000 South Carolinians by May 31 was exceeded. DHEC says it continues to work with community partners to make testing available across the state in order to test 2 percent of the state’s population, or 110,000 residents, each month.

This enhanced testing allows officials to better understand the scope of the virus within our state and ensure resources are directed to those who need it most.

More than 85 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of DHEC's ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities.

Currently, there are 86 mobile testing events scheduled through July 2 with new testing events added regularly.

Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

More than 140 Permanent Testing Sites across the State

In addition to the mobile testing events, there are currently 145 permanent testing locations at health care facilities throughout the state. Find a location near you – including address, hours of operation an additional details – at www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of Wednesday morning, 3,277 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,081 are in use, which is a 68.36% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,081 inpatient beds currently used, 398 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

