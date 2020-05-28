COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Thursday announced 156 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 4 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 10,788 and those who have died to 470.

The deaths occurred in 4 elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Fairfield (1), Greenville (1), and York (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (2), Aiken (4), Anderson (3), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (3), Charleston (4), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (1), Darlington (2), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (2), Florence (10), Greenville (20), Greenwood (17), Hampton (2), Horry (3), Kershaw (4), Laurens (3), Lee (2), Lancaster (2), Lexington (8), Marlboro (4), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (2), Richland (26), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (1), Union (1), York (7)

Testing in South Carolina

As of May 27, a total of 187,788 total tests have been conducted in the state by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

More than 85 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of DHEC's ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, the agency is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities.

Currently, there are 87 mobile testing events scheduled through July 2 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Upcoming free DHEC mobile testing clinics for May 29 and 30 include:

May 29: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The Technology Center, 3721 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, SC 29118, partnership with Family Health Centers, Inc.





May 29: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Branchville Sports Complex, 2645 Classic Rd, Branchville, SC 29432, partnership with Family Health Centers Inc.





May 29: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Boys and Girls Club, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, SC 29039, partnership with Family Health Centers Inc.





May 29: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia, SC 29201, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter (by appointment only, see below)





May 29: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mcleod Operational Health Commerce Park, 3257 General Williams West Dr., Florence, SC 29506, Partnership with Mcleod Health





May 30: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia, SC 29201, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter (by appointment only, see below)

Additionally, there are currently 145 permanent testing locations at health care facilities throughout the state. These testing sites can be found at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

*Kroger Health and Harris Teeter partner events are by appointment only. Individuals must schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

As South Carolina increases testing, DHEC says there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases. The total number of tests performed yesterday statewide was 5,994 and the percent positive was 2.6%.

When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of Thursday morning, 3,112 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,250 are in use, which is a 69.97% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,250 inpatient beds currently used, 397 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

