COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Sunday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 312 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 7 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 11,861 and those who have died to 494.

All seven deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson (1), Chester (1), Colleton (1), Darlington (1), Hampton (1), Marlboro (1), and York (1).

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (2), Aiken (2), Anderson (4), Beaufort (9), Berkeley (2), Calhoun (1), Charleston (12), Cherokee (3), Chesterfield (15), Colleton (4), Darlington (11), Dillon (3), Dorchester (2), Fairfield (2), Florence (11), Georgetown (1), Greenville (89), Greenwood (7), Hampton (1), Horry (15), Jasper (1), Kershaw (3), Lancaster (3), Lee (2), Lexington (11), Marion (1), Marlboro (10), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (9), Pickens (8), Richland (28), Spartanburg (23), Sumter (6), Williamsburg (3), York (7)

RELATED: Massive protests raise fears of new coronavirus outbreaks

*Note: 154 cases that should have been reported in yesterday's positive case counts were not updated from suspected to confirmed cases in DHEC's database by the time yesterday's news release was issued. An additional quality check of yesterday's positive case numbers revealed the omission of these cases in the daily reporting total. The corrected total of positive cases for yesterday (May 30) has been updated to 420. Please see corrected county breakdowns below for May 30.

Abbeville (1), Aiken (4), Anderson (1), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (2) Beaufort (16), Berkeley (3), Calhoun (3), Charleston (22), Cherokee (2), Chester (18), Chesterfield (13), Clarendon (6), Colleton (8), Darlington (8), Dillon (6), Dorchester (3), Fairfield (9), Florence (7), Georgetown (2), Greenville (69), Greenwood (7), Horry (7), Jasper (2), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (3), Laurens (2), Lee (5), Lexington (38), Marlboro (12), McCormick (1), Newberry (7), Orangeburg (14), Pickens (12), Richland (30), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (36), Sumter (13), Union (1), Williamsburg (4), York (14)

RELATED: AccelerateSC concludes work with 41 recommendations around reopening the state

South Carolinians Encouraged to Act to Limit Spread of COVID-19

As restrictions are reduced by reopenings, DHEC reminds South Carolinians of the importance of practicing proper health and safety steps to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Health officials say they realize that what they are asking everyone to continue to do is not easy. But officials say continuing to practice social distancing, wear a mask while in public and limit close contacts is critical to controlling the spread of this virus, and ultimately, saving lives.



Testing in South Carolina

As of May 30, DHEC says a total of 206,247 tests have been conducted in the state by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

RELATED: Coronavirus ignited in US no earlier than mid-January, CDC study says

Over 100 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of the agency's ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities.

Currently, there are 104 mobile testing events scheduled through July 2 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

RELATED: Lake of the Ozarks partygoer tests positive for COVID-19 | Here’s a timeline of where that person went

Additionally, there are currently 162 permanent testing locations at health care facilities throughout the state. These testing sites can be found at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

As South Carolina increases testing, DHEC says there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases. The total number of individuals tested Saturday statewide was 5,758 and the percent positive was 5.4%.

When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.

RELATED: Cancer, coronavirus are a dangerous mix, new studies find

*Note: The total number of individuals tested May 29 statewide was 4,917. With the 154 additional cases being reported for May 30, the percent positive reported yesterday has been updated to 8.5%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of Sunday morning, DHEC says 3,798 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,566 are in use, which is a 63.35% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,566 inpatient beds currently used, 402 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.

Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.