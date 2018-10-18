Columbia, SC (WLTX) — In a SC Department of Transportation Commission Meeting on Oct. 18, SCDOT agreed to administer the Mark Clark Extension project (I-526) for Charleston County, including oversight of all planning, design, engineering, right of way acquisition, contract and administration, inspection and construction of the project.

The Mark Clark Extension project (I-526) in Charleston County is an intergovernmental agreement between SCDOT, the SC Transportation Infrastructure Bank (SIB), and Charleston County to extend the expressway 8 miles from US Hwy 17 on West Ashley to James Island.

The project was initially agreed on in 2007, at a cost of $400 million, but years of delays and disagreements over construction has pushed the cost of the project to near $700 million. It has taken until 2018 to get all of the permits necessary for work to begin.

The action in Columbia allows Charleston County to find a way to come up with the additional money for the completion of the project. SIB is committed to $420 million in funds for the project.

Commissioner Tony Cox said in the meeting that there will be no funding from SCDOT, and no gas tax funds will be spent on the project. Any money that SCDOT does spend as project administrator will be reimbursed to the department by SIB and Charleston County.

