DSS unveils streamlined child support application process

The new online application promises to drastically reduce processing time for those applying for child support in South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) has launched a new online application for those seeking child support services in the state.

The new online form -- available through the Custodial Parent Portal -- is said to "drastically reduce" the time it takes to process applications and clients no longer have to physically go to a DSS office to apply.

Signing up online is meant to be easy. Applicants using the portal must verify their identity on the website before creating a user account to apply for child support services.

A step-by-step video on how to navigate the portal can be seen here: