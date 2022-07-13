DSS unveils streamlined child support application process

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) has launched a new online application for those seeking child support services in the state.
The new online form -- available through the Custodial Parent Portal -- is said to "drastically reduce" the time it takes to process applications and clients no longer have to physically go to a DSS office to apply.
Signing up online is meant to be easy. Applicants using the portal must verify their identity on the website before creating a user account to apply for child support services.
A step-by-step video on how to navigate the portal can be seen here:
The new portal complements the Child Support Customer Service Portal, which was launched in March 2021. The portal allows individuals paying or receiving child support to inquire about their case status virtually on a 24/7 basis. Since its launch, nearly 40,000 unique users have utilized the site.