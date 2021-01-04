Gov. McMaster issues order to recruit medical, pharmaceutical supply manufacturers to South Carolina

Governor McMaster says the action will safeguard SC from disruptions in supply experienced during the coronavirus pandemic, with more products manufactured in SC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2021-17 Thursday, which is meant to increase recruitment efforts of pharmaceutical and medical supply manufacturers in South Carolina.

The order directs state agencies to focus on the procurement of medicines, medical devices and supplies on those made in the state.

According to the release from the governor's office, this will safeguard SC from disruptions in supply experienced during the coronavirus pandemic, with more products being manufactured in the state.

“This last year has made it very clear that relying on China for life-saving medical supplies is a risk we can no longer afford, and South Carolina can lead the way when it comes to bringing the manufacturing of those products back home to the United States," said Gov. Henry McMaster. “By successfully recruiting pharmaceutical and medical manufacturing companies to invest and locate here, we will bring good, high-paying jobs for our people and reliable access to the critical supplies we may need in an emergency.”

The Department of Commerce will work directly with SCBIO on the new initiative, according to the release.

“As a major driver and diversification of South Carolina’s growing economy, the surging impact, reach and significance of the multi-billion dollar life sciences industry in our state certainly warrants the strategic emphasis being placed on it by Governor McMaster,” noted SCBIO President and CEO Sam Konduros. “We’re honored by the Governor‘s profound support, and this bold Executive Order further demonstrates his ongoing commitment to empower our statewide mission to build, advance and grow the life sciences and pharmaceutical industry in the Palmetto State like never before.”

In the Order, Gov. McMaster directed the state Department of Commerce to do the following:

Prioritize and enhance ongoing economic development and recruitment efforts by identifying, encouraging, and incentivizing pharmaceutical and medical supply manufacturers, both international and domestic, to locate research, development, and production facilities within the State of South Carolina.

Develop and execute international and domestic marketing campaigns that promote the State of South Carolina as a global leader in this Sector.

Facilitate, assist, and incentivize growth, expansion, investment, and employment opportunities at existing businesses and industries in the Sector located within the State of South Carolina.

Identify and advocate for statutory or regulatory changes or enhancements to the state’s existing economic development mechanisms for new business and industry investment or expansion in the Sector.

The Order also directs the department to review existing operations and structure in case changes are necessary.

The governor is also asking that state agencies