COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Thursday that he has filed a lawsuit against three major opioid distributors, in an effort to hold them accountable for what he says is their part in the opioid crisis.

In his complaint, the Attorney General alleges Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen violated the S.C. Unfair Trade Practices Act and created a public nuisance.

Wilson filed a pervious lawsuit in August of 2017 against opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma L.P., Purdue Pharma, Inc., and the Purdue Frederick Company.

“This lawsuit seeks to hold these companies responsible for their part in the opioid crisis,” said Attorney General Alan Wilson. “These distributors flooded the State with dangerously addictive drugs, devastating families across South Carolina.”

Opioid distributors purchase drugs from manufactures and sell them to pharmacies. Under South Carolina and federal law, these companies must monitor, investigate, report and refuse to ship suspicious orders of opioids.

“Unfortunately, there is no quick fix to the opioid epidemic. But this lawsuit against Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen is an important step in reversing the damage they have done to the public health and safety of our State. While we recognize that many South Carolinians have a legitimate need for opioid treatments, these companies did far more than merely distribute a legal product. Their failure to report and stop suspicious shipments of opioids into South Carolina resulted in tragic consequences to our communities,” Attorney General Wilson noted.

Since the Attorney General filed his previous lawsuit in 2017, the Attorney General’s Office has been part of a multi-state investigation against opioid distributors.

This new lawsuit comes from newly released data. Included in this data is a statistic that states as of January 2018, heroin and prescription opioid overdose deaths in South Carolina had exceeded the number of homicides in the state for three straight years.

The lawsuit alleges that the Defendant's systems for monitoring, reporting, and rejecting suspicious orders were inadequate. examples of this cited in the suit include ignoring order limits, failing to conduct oversight, among other things. It also alleges that the companies shipped suspicious orders and only reported it to law enforcement afterwards.

According to the Attorney General, "Given the massive volume of opioids they shipped into the state, these companies knew or should have known that the pills they were distributing were not being used for legitimate purposes, but being diverted to the black market."