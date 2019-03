COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Social Services says their online system for submitting food stamp and some other benefits applications will be down late Friday into Saturday morning.

The agency says this will affect people who receive SNAP or TANF. The online portal will be down for maintenance from 5 p.m. Friday and is expected to come back up on Saturday, March 9.

People who need assistance with their cases Friday during normal business hours should call 1-800-616-1309.