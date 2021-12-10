SC for ED hosting "Protect Our Kids" vigil on Tuesday

SC for Ed says the state legislature is not doing enough to protect students and staff from being infected with, and dying from COVID-19.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC For Ed is hosting a "Protect Our Kids" vigil on Tuesday night, calling for state lawmakers to allow schools to use state funds to enforce COVID-19 restrictions. It is also honoring students and staff who died from COVID-19.

“Any time you lose a student is absolutely heartbreaking because their life was cut short, and so we just want our students to be safe, and we want our school staff to be safe," said SC For Ed board member Lisa Ellis.

The organization initially planned a protest, calling for the state to revoke its budget proviso, but felt a vigil was more fitting.

“We want to honor the students and the educators who have passed away due to COVID-19, as well as bring attention to the fact that our state leadership is not doing what they need to do to protect our school buildings," she said.

Our Protect Our Kids vigil is just a few days away. Reasons to attend: 1. The legislature has refused to return and... Posted by SC for Ed on Saturday, October 9, 2021

One proviso they are challenging withholds state funds from enforcing mask mandates. The other puts a cap on virtual learning that exceeds more than five percent of the student body.

The legislative session for the year has ended, but they want them to come back for a special session.

“The matter of them not coming back until January, you know they’re really causing harm to school-based personnel and students," said Ellis.

Ellis is the Director of Student Activities at Blythewood High School. She said she's seen firsthand the pandemic is taking a toll on students.

“We’re seeing increased behavior problems. Anywhere from just lashing out or emotionally crying, screaming, yelling, all of that, to fights. There’s definitely been an increase in fighting," she said.

She said this comes as students have had to shift from virtual to in-person learning environments. She also said lack of state funds doesn't help.

“That’s not really feasible for school districts. The majority of educator, teacher funding comes from that state funds. So to sit there and say, ‘Oh, just use other money.’ It’s not feasible.”