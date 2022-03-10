SC Forestry employee arrested on arson charges

Authorities have tied him to a string of suspicious wildfires in northern Berkeley County near the Francis Marion National Forest

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — Berkeley County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a South Carolina Forestry Commission employee on charges related to a string of suspicious wildfires in northern Berkeley County near the Francis Marion National Forest in January and February.

Brad Chance, 52, a forestry technician who worked for the agency in Berkeley and Charleston counties, was taken into custody Thursday after a joint investigation by SCFC law enforcement and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

He is charged with three counts of willfully burning lands of another.

A resident of St. Stephen, Chance was hired by the Forestry Commission in February 2021.

He has been suspended without pay, pending a South Carolina Forestry Commission investigation.