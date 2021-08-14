South Carolina gets $100k from DNC for voter registration

South Carolina Democrats are getting $100,000 from the Democratic National Committee to bolster voter registration efforts.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Democrats are getting $100,000 from the Democratic National Committee to bolster voter registration efforts as the party begins to pour money into states traditionally dominated by Republicans ahead of the 2022 midterms.

The first-ever “Red State Fund” grant was announced Friday by DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, a South Carolina native known for the $130 million he raised before losing a U.S. Senate race to Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham last year.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS - DNC Chair @harrisonjaime announced that @scdp will receive the very 1st grant in the DNC’s newly-created “Red State Fund” & "I Will Vote initiative." This grant will provide $100,000 to the scdp to fund voter registration efforts ahead of the 2022 midterms pic.twitter.com/d01k7mgbaT — South Carolina Democratic Party (@scdp) August 13, 2021

Harrison says it's the first time the national party has made such targeted, no-strings-attached investments to state Democratic organizations.