Local Girl Scout creates free hygiene pantry in Columbia

The pantry is open Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Bar soap, deodorant and toothpaste are all items we typically take for granted. But Lydia Conte, a local Girl Scout, is trying to make these hygiene products more accessible to the public through a new pantry.

This pantry is a one-stop shop at Washington Street United Methodist Church.

"It makes you feel grateful for what you have," Conte said.

This wood cabinet sitting in the soup cellar is now full of hygiene goodies.

"It was her idea to do this pantry," church communications manager Jane Peterson said. "She spent many years as a youth coming in here and helping in the soup kitchen, and when we have dinners and put packages together with toiletries for all of our clients, she would come and help with that and so it really meant a lot to her."

If you need an item inside, all you do is ask a staff member in the soup kitchen and they'll open it up.

"Those are needed items, they're really needed regardless of whether you were poor, whether you were, those are needed items, brush your teeth, you've got shampoo," William Brown, hygiene pantry visitor said.

Conte tells News 19 it makes her happy to be able to give back in this way, "And feel good that you can pass that on, something that you know is so important, that you can impact someone else and make their life just a little bit better."

Kindness in the form of travel size shampoo.

If you'd like to donate to this hygiene pantry, you can stop by the church located on Washington Street in Columbia.