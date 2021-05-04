LIVE: Governor announces virtual career fair for veterans

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will announce Monday afternoon that various state agencies will host a virtual career fair for military veterans in the state 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 4, 2021.
The announcement is set for 2 p.m. and can be viewed in the video player above.
McMaster is joined at the State House in Columbia by Department of Administration (DoA) Director Marcia Adams and S.C. Secretary of Veterans Affairs (SCVA) William Grimsley in making the announcement.
The DoA provides a gateway for job seekers to find and apply for available positions within state agencies.
Veterans will be able to pre-register for the May 4 virtual career fair online and apply for positions in the fields of
- engineering
- health care
- information technology
- maintenance
- accounting/finance
- security/law enforcement
- human resources
- grant management
Registration allows job applicants the opportunity to review company bios and job vacancies and talk to recruiters on video chat.
Be prepared. The DoA suggests these tips for applicants:
- upload your most recent and up-to-date -- and polished -- resume
- upload a professional head shot
- take time to watch the event training video and the video on preparing your 'Elevator Speech' pitch-promotion before May 4
- remember the virtual career fair will be live online video -- dress and groom for success