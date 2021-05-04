LIVE: Governor announces virtual career fair for veterans

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and other state officials are announcing a virtual career fair for veterans.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will announce Monday afternoon that various state agencies will host a virtual career fair for military veterans in the state 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 4, 2021.

McMaster is joined at the State House in Columbia by Department of Administration (DoA) Director Marcia Adams and S.C. Secretary of Veterans Affairs (SCVA) William Grimsley in making the announcement.

The DoA provides a gateway for job seekers to find and apply for available positions within state agencies.

Veterans will be able to pre-register for the May 4 virtual career fair online and apply for positions in the fields of

engineering

health care

information technology

maintenance

accounting/finance

security/law enforcement

human resources

grant management

Registration allows job applicants the opportunity to review company bios and job vacancies and talk to recruiters on video chat.

Be prepared. The DoA suggests these tips for applicants: