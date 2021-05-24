x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

SC governor signs bill supporting free parking at the beach

Supporters felt the parking provisions needed to be clarified after places like Isle of Palms and Folly Beach banned free parking.
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has signed into law a bill clarifying that beach towns can’t eliminate free parking along state roads without permission from South Carolina officials. 

RELATED: 'A really cool place': This SC beach is the perfect remote getaway this summer

The law signed Monday requires state permission to change parking along a state road. It also requires that any fees charged by beach towns for parking only offset the amount spent to provide services to visitors. Most of those provisions were already in state law. 

RELATED: Myrtle Beach businesses looking to hire lots of workers right now

Supporters felt they needed to be clarified after places like Isle of Palms and Folly Beach banned free parking after the governor ordered beaches to reopen in late spring 2020.