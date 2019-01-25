COLUMBIA, S.C. — Everyone likes to think they have the best driving skills, but if you live in South Carolina, one study says that may not be true.

South Carolina was ranked No. 2 on QuoteWizard's list for "Best and Worst Drivers" across the United States.

Last year, the Palmetto State came in at No. 4, but an increase in DUIs brought it up in the rankings. Nearly half of all fatal crashes in South Carolina are because of drunk driving, according to the study.

However, South Carolina didn't nab the top spot when it comes to bad drivers — that was Maine; with Nebraska, California and North Dakota rounding out the Top 5.

But, if you're looking for a life free from the stress of driving, Michigan may be the place to be! The state grabbed the top spot for best drivers in the country:

Michigan Mississippi Oklahoma Arizone Illinois

Rankings for this study were determined by accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, citations and fatalities in each state throughout the year.