South Carolina high school football game postponed due to ‘terrible tragedy’

In a message sent to parents and families, Chesnee High School ’s principal said, “a short time ago, a terrible tragedy struck our community,” according to CBS affiliate WSPA in Spartanburg.

“At this time, as investigators work to determine exactly what has happened, and for privacy reasons, we can’t share the details of what has taken place. We can say that out of respect for those involved, we have decided to postpone this evening’s football game,” said Principal Erik Gerstenacker.