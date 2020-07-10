SC Highway Patrol investigating fatal collision in Fairfield County

The collision happened around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday on US 321 Bypass, near Winesap Road.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that happened Wednesday afternoon on US 321.

According to the report, the accident happened around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday on US 321 Bypass near Winesap Road.

The vehicle was a 2005 Honda, and the driver was the only person in the vehicle. The driver was wearing a seatbelt, and sustained fatal injuries on the scene, according to SCHP.

The vehicle was traveling south when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side, down an embankment and overturned.

The collision remains under investigation by the SCHP.