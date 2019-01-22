CHARLESTON, S.C. — As the government shutdown continues into its second month, the Medical University of South Carolina is hoping to give federal workers some peace of mind when it comes to medical care.

MUSC is offering free virtual health care visits for all South Carolina-based federal government employees until the shutdown ends.

The hospital's virtual program is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to address about 80 non-emergency, non life-threatening health issues:

Respiratory infections and allergies

Eye, ear and mouth problems

Skin and nail problems

Insect issues such as lice and tick bites

Medication to help you stop using tobacco

Stomach problems

Injuries and pain such as sunburn and lower back pain

Medication refills

Sexually transmitted diseases

Patients using the program are able to interact with emergency department doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants, all from MUSC Health.

To access these services, visit the hospital's website and use promo code "MUSCCARES4WORKERS"